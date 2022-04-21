The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, San Patricio County WIC and San Patricio County Department of Public Health are proud to be local sponsors of the Friend to Friend Pink Event, Staying Well Together program.
The extension service said this program’s purpose is to encourage women to get regular mammograms and pap tests for the early detection of breast and cervical cancer, when the disease is most curable. For every woman 40 and over, a mammogram is a must. For most women, a pap test is a must, too.
Exhibits, vendors, information, goody bags and door prizes are all part of a Friend to Friend party that women are invited to attend on Thursday, April 28 at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds Civic Center, 219 W. Fifth St. in Sinton. Lunch will also be provided.
Registration is at 11:30 a.m. and the program will start at 12:10 p.m. RSVP by calling Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service-San Patricio County at 361-587-3400 by April 22.