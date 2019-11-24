SINTON – On Oct. 4, Adrian Alaniz announced on Facebook that he was selected as the Texas representative to help assist decorate the White House for the holiday season.
Learning of the opportunity through a magazine article, Alaniz wanted to take the chance and apply.
Selecting one candidate from each state, Alaniz was ecstatic to join the team of representatives and to help give the White House a holiday touch-up.
Now the time has come for Alaniz to set forth for Washington. But before he leaves, his friends and family wanted to wish him a “South Texas send-off” by throwing a party in his honor.
On Tuesday night, the Sinton community gathered at San Patricio County Fairgrounds Civic Center for the young florist.
Alaniz and a few other attendants were seen wearing custom shirts that said “Wishing Adrian a South Texas send-off to the White House.”
“I didn’t expect all of this,” Alaniz commenting about the event. “This is just wonderful.”
The party featured a mariachi group and a DJ playing, a photography setup, and free food and beverages.
A group of friends and family members surprised Alaniz one day by announcing the event.
“(They) said that they wanted to put something together so they did and took it upon themselves to put together this great event,” Alaniz said. “They did a very good job, there’s so much going on here today.”
The young florist commented that he has received an overwhelming amount of support from his community and is thankful for them standing beside him.
“My community has made me set and ready,” said Alaniz. “I feel like I’m ready to go.”
He said he is very excited to travel to Washington and cannot wait for the day to come.
Although he is not scheduled to start decorating until Nov. 29, Alaniz and his family will be leaving Monday.
“I plan on arriving to Washington with my family a couple of days early so that we can sightsee,” he said. “I plan on visiting the Lincoln Memorial. It’s something I’ve always been very interested in.
“We also plan on going on a day trip to New York so we can attend the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.”
From there, Alaniz will help decorate the White House from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1.
One of the things he is looking forward to while there is meeting the president and his family.
“I’m looking forward to meeting the family the most – of course doing the decorations – but at the end of my experience I get to meet the family and have dinner with them,” Alaniz said.
The young florist also wanted to add a special thank you for everyone who has helped support him and his business.
“I am very thankful for this opportunity and thankful for everybody who has helped in any way that they could,” Alaniz commented.
