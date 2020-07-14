TAFT – The First United Methodist Church in Taft, along with the Coastal Bend Food Bank (CBFB) out of Corpus Christi, was busy all month long handing out food to San Patricio County residents as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.
The food pantry, located at the Kiva Hut in Taft, operates Monday, Wednesday and Saturday every week and has become one of the busiest in the county. For the month of June, 793 local households received food, which equals 2,017 individuals. This help is open to all San Patricio County residents in need.
Taft Food Pantry organizer Lolo Hernandez said they go out and get food from the H-E-B and Walmart in Portland and H-E-B in Sinton.
“We work real closely with the Coastal Bend Food Bank and they’re wonderful people,” Hernandez said. “We’ve just been very happy that we’re able to help people.”
Henandez added that the food pantry also focuses on elderly and disabled residents in the county who don’t have transportation so they deliver to them three times a week if needed.
“That’s the biggest thing is helping them,” he said. “We’ve all been very happy about that.”
