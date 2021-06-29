Gregory-Portland is once again looking to fill the position of principal at their high school after former Principal Gabe Alvarado turned in his resignation on June 14, in order to accept a new position as principal of Tuloso-Midway High School.
“I’ve been fortunate to work for Gregory-Portland ISD for the past five years, and this was simply an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” Alvarado said. “My home is in Tuloso-Midway, my children go to school in T-MISD, and my wife is a teacher in the same district.
“This opportunity will give me more time close to home, and I’ll have the chance to see my daughters perform in school activities more often – which is absolutely my highest personal priority.”
Before arriving at G-PISD, Alvarado served briefly in Bishop ISD and nine years in the Tuloso-Midway School District, first as a teacher for Algebra I and II, Geometry, Math Modeling, Advanced Math, Health and Physical Education courses, before advancing to become an assistant principal at T-M High School. Alvarado also served as a curriculum writer and coached Varsity Boys soccer and Middle School football.
“I am extremely grateful to both districts for the chance to have served them in the past,” Alvarado said. “It’s difficult to leave a great team, and I am proud to have been a part of one in G-PISD and at G-P Middle School, where I know the teachers and staff will continue to excel under the leadership of their new Principal, Julie Verstuyft.”
According to the school district, Superintendent Dr. Michelle Cavazos expressed her gratitude for Alvarado’s leadership in G-PISD, and congratulations to T-M Superintendent Dr. Fernandez and the T-MISD community.
“Mr. Alvarado has been instrumental in a number of positive changes at G-PISD throughout his time in our district,” Cavazos said. “While we were looking forward to seeing him provide leadership at G-P High School next year, we also understand his desire to be closer to home.
“We’re excited for him and his family, and know he will do amazing things, once again, in T-MISD.”
For more information on the new principal position at G-P High School and further employment opportunities with G-PISD, visit www.g-pisd.org/jobs.
