It’s been about 18 months since our world was reminded that unexpected change is possible, and in some ways inevitable.
As a nation, we are still reeling from unknowns caused by the global pandemic that left us without the “normal” environment we once experienced every day. School, as we once knew it, ended abruptly in March 2020. Teachers were forced to learn how to teach in a new way. Students had to learn how to attend school in a new way.
Thankfully, even though COVID-19 continues to impact education, we are doing our best to find our way back to our new version of “normal.” We are doing what we do best as educators: prioritizing student learning in all of our decisions.
This year, Gregory-Portland ISD is committed to moving forward and rising above recent challenges. We have high expectations for our students and ourselves. As a team, our Curriculum and Instruction Department believes that with these expectations and high levels of support, our G-P Wildcats can do anything.
As expectations are refined and developed this school year, they are built to align with our new Balanced Scorecard adopted by the G-PISD board of trustees. This scorecard contains the district’s priorities and goals for the current year through 2025.
The first priority listed in the balanced scorecard focuses on “exceptional student performance.” G-PISD has committed to annual percentage increases in both reading and math as well as college, career, and military readiness. These goals include progress for all students and all student groups, meaning we aim to ensure that we are seeing growth for all student populations.
These student groups include, for example, ensuring progress is shown for special education students as a group, economically disadvantaged students as a group, and others. Additionally, Priority 1 includes annual increases in student engagement and the percentage of students who feel safe at school.
Each academic year, we will make strides for excellence in education. Our curriculum and instruction team is developing a learning framework for G-PISD to serve as the foundation for achieving these goals and aligning the efforts of our incredibly talented teachers across the district.
The framework will be aligned to our vision and mission, creating coherence for students across all campuses as our district shifts our focus from teaching to learning. We realize that during this critical time in history, there are academic gaps that exist for students due to prolonged virtual instruction and being out of school as a result of the pandemic.
It’s now time to help them engage in the classroom again, and do so in strategic ways. It’s time to come together as educators committed to sharing our best ideas, collaborating for the greatest good, and developing the compass (the framework) to guide us from where we are, to where we all want to be.
COVID-19 has impacted our community, our nation, and our world in ways we never thought possible. Businesses are suffering financially and some are being forced to close. Family life has changed and some have experienced great loss and many challenges. Many of our students are coming from those situations into our classrooms.
The pandemic taught us many things. Perhaps the most important lesson we learned was how important schools are for our families and our children. We must persevere, and teach our children to persevere. We must continue to provide an excellent education for them.
As a school district, we must meet or exceed our goals, as outlined in the balanced scorecard, because our students and community are counting on us. The only way for a team to achieve goals like these are to do so in the same ways we encourage our student teams to achieve: Together. United and committed to our goals, we will succeed so our students can succeed. Together, we will educate, inspire and empower.