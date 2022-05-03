The 21st annual Visionarios Youth Art Contest, sponsored by the Port of Corpus Christi (POCCA) and presented by the Art Museum of South Texas (AMST) kicked off April 10 with more than 440 students from around the Coastal Bend participating.
The competition was set for young artists in first through 12th grades. Categories included Wet Media, Dry Media, Mixed Media, and Digital Art/Photographic Media. Each entry had to include a brief essay by students about their work.
Gregory-Portland High School had a handful of students win awards for their artwork which also included some cash prizes and scholarships. The group was supported by coach John Jimenez and Visual Arts Teacher Alejandra Peña.
“As the G-PHS art program continues to expand, so are the minds and talents of our students,” Peña said. “With every opportunity and challenge presented to them, they have responded with nothing but enthusiasm and quality.
“We are looking forward to what the future holds for G-PHS Art and are extremely proud of our students and their work. They have represented our school and community in honorable fashion.”
In the Art I-II, Wet Media category, Kariane McMahon received 1st Place and a $100 cash prize for her watercolor painting, “Please Bore Me to Death”.
In the Art I-II Mixed Media category, Cheyenne Rounds received second place and a $50 cash prize for her collage artwork “Her Frame of Mind”.
In the Art III-IV Dry Media category, Layla Rodriguez received first place and a $100 cash prize for her color pencil drawing, and Jakob Smith received third place and a $25 cash prize for his marker drawing “Junkyard Treasures”.
In the Art III-IV Wet Media Category, Jayce Ollmann received second place and a $50 cash prize for her acrylic painting “The Fridge Is Ever Changing” and Vanessa Salcido was awarded an Honorable Mention and a Year Pass to the Museum of South Texas for her acrylic painting “The Beauty of Death”.
In the Art III-IV Mixed Media category Heavyn Garcia received third place and a $25 cash prize for her drawing “Shades of Us” and Layla Rodriguez received second place and a $50 cash prize for her collage “Epiphany”. Rodriguez was also awarded a $500 Art scholarship from Texas A&M.
Since its first year, the Visionarios exhibition has celebrated youthful perception and creativity expressed through art. This year’s theme is based on just that: Vision.
“Having a vision that focuses on tomorrow provides a sense of purpose and possible new direction,” a statement from AMST said. “In a time of uncertainty and world-changing events, we asked students about their vision for the future, personally, for their community or beyond.
“Students answered the question “What is your vision?” through their artwork and accompanying essay.”
The museum said that research shows that students who study the arts perform better in the classroom and on standardized tests and are less likely to drop out of school. Arts education also helps students develop the self-discipline, cooperation and self-motivation necessary for high achievement in school and in life.
They added that POCCA and AMST are dedicated to helping young people envision a bright future and develop the discipline and creativity to achieve their goals.
The students’ artwork will be on display at AMST until May 1 then will be exhibited at the POCCA Administration Building during the summer.
