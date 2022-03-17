Gregory-Portland High School hosted the annual VASE (Visual Arts Scholastic Event) competition on Feb. 26. This online event included 18 high schools within the G-PISD region competing with a total of 423 artworks submitted.
The G-PISD Art Department had 37 students who submitted 59 pieces of art which Visual Arts teacher Alejandra Peña said was a significant increase from the previous years.
“We are proud to announce that our kids came home with 46 regional medals and nine area medals,” Peña said. “Please congratulate our kids on another job well done as they represented our school and community in honorable fashion.”
G-PISD regional medalists were:
Diego Aguillon, Ashley Berlanga (two medals), Cali Gregory, Hanna Hatch, Jazlyn Leal, Taylor Leon-Guerrero, Paris Lopez (two medals), Kariane Mcmahon, Michael Miles, Stevie Moss, Cara Nichols, Micha Ortiz (two medals), Thaily Pena, Layla Rodriguez (two medals), Cheyenne Rounds (two medals), Vanessa Salcido, Karina Salinas, Ella Spencer (two medals), Victoria Brigato, Bobbi Catalano, Britney Flores, Adrian Galvan (two medals), Ashley Garcia, Heavyn Garcia (two medals), Caitlyn Hart (two medals), Jaylin Mclennan (two medals), Preston Moore, Jaycee Ollman (two medals), Jakob Smith (two medals), Victoria Smith (two medals), Adrianna Valdez (two medals) and Noelia Vasquez Castro.
The state contest will take place in April.
