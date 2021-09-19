At a recent Gregory-Portland ISD board of trustees meeting, staff members from the district’s custodial and maintenance teams were recognized for their hard work and commitment in keeping the schools running and sanitized during the ongoing pandemic.
In attendance at the meeting to be recognized were G-PISD maintenance foreman James Graves and custodial foreman Jim Chavez, both attending in representation of all maintenance and custodial staff from the district.
“I was able to join our trustees in honoring some outstanding individuals in our community – including our custodial and maintenance teams, who have gone above and beyond since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to benefit our children and families,” G-PISD Superintendent Michelle Cavazos said.
“Their resolve and dedication to creating and maintaining a safe learning environment has been a key factor in our district’s continuous efforts to keep our COVID case counts as low as possible and prevent further spread in our community and the region.”
Cavazos added that the district’s custodial and maintenance staff have worked tirelessly, taking on extra hours and greater responsibilities and have “done it all with a passion for serving our G-P Wildcats, teachers, and staff.”
“I could not be more proud to be a Wildcat knowing that our schools and facilities are clean, safe and protected thanks to these hard-working and well-deserving teams, and I know our school board joins me and others in our district as we lift them up now and throughout the entire school year.”
