Gregory-Portland ISD Superintendent Michelle Cavazos took to the stage last week during the Portland Chamber of Commerce Eye on Education luncheon to talk about what the faculty, staff and herself are doing when it comes to the future of education in their schools.
Having only been on the job as G-PISD superintendent for six months and five days when she spoke, Cavazos said something those who have met her already know, “I love my job.”
She recalled a recent conversation with author and inspirational speaker Simon Sinek who explained the difference between blind positivity and optimism.
“I am an optimist,” Cavazos said. “Sometimes people say, ‘You’re overly positive’, but I’m really an optimist. And I love the way that Simon Sinek defined optimism as the belief that the future is bright. So it’s focusing on the light at the end of the tunnel. And that’s always been me. Things are going to get better and there is light at the end of the tunnel.
“So for me, I choose optimism because I truly believe the future is bright.”
She said that even though school districts all over the country are in the midst of the pandemic, G-P is planning for what comes after which is part of a continuous improvement cycle.
She will also embark on a listening and learning tour to learn what the strengths and weaknesses of the district are and what are some external opportunities that the district needs to be aware of as they move forward to improve as a school system.
Cavazos added that the school has met with community groups and the school board to change their belief statement as well as reimagine their mission.
“So our new vision that our community created for us is; educate, inspire, and empower,” Cavazos said. “Our mission is to educate, inspire and empower our students to be successful in life and the next generation of leaders.”
Cavazos said that when it comes to education she applauded the faculty for continuously shifting and adjusting to meet the ever changing needs of the students due to the pandemic.
“We can see that we’re leveraging our technology in and outside of the classroom with all of our students, and it’s really been great working with our teachers and seeing how they’ve expanded their skills,” she said. “They were saying ‘You know, I was really kind of scared or hesitant to use all these tools’ and now they’re saying why didn’t we start sooner,” she laughed.
Cavazos said they are also looking at expanding their dual language program so more students can learn Spanish.
She brought up the $107.7 million bond package that passed last year as part of the mission to inspire which will bring all new facilities to the district. One of these facilities will be the new early childhood development center.
“With building this new facility, it is our hope that this space is going to be someplace that inspires learning, for not just our students, but also the staff who work in that building and our community as a whole,” she continued. “That it will draw people to our community even more. They’ll stay here through graduation and, hopefully, then choose to raise their families here in our community.”
Cavazos brought up a special guest, Abbigail Jump (see sidebar) when it came time to show how G-PISD has empowered their students.
She also mentioned that enrollment at G-PISD has grown by six percent while other districts across the state have dropped by nearly four percent due to COVID-19.
“We have people coming,” she said, “they’re enrolling and they’re engaging with us and they’re going to continue to do that because they’re going to hear about what’s to come in G-P and be even more excited.
“But it’s not us alone – it’s all of us together. We look forward to a really bright future together.”
