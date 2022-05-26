The last weekend in April saw four Gregory-Portland High School art students receive exemplary ratings at the State Visual Arts Scholastic Event (VASE) Competition held in San Marcos.
G-PISD art students traveled to San Marcos High School to compete and attend workshops at the State VASE Competition.
State qualifying artworks are assessed by jurors from across the United States with student artists who receive a rating IV, exemplary at the state event, being awarded a state medallion and will be named an All-State Artist by TAEA and VASE.
With more than 30,000 artwork submissions from 20 separate regions in Texas this year, only 1,900 pieces advanced to the state event.
“Needless to say, just getting to San Marcos was a tremendous accomplishment on its own, and this is also the first time we have taken nine students to state,” G-PISD Art teacher John Jimenez said. “We are proud to announce that four of our nine students received exemplary ratings.”
Adrian Galvan, Victoria Smith, Ella Spencer and Vanessa Salcido all took top spots at the state competition.
The artwork created by these students will be featured on the VASE website at taea.org/vase/state-info.asp.
The State VASE jurors will select artworks that represent the goals of VASE and exemplary examples of concept, technique, craftsmanship and creativity in student artwork. Students selected as Gold Seal winners will receive a Gold State Medallion and their artwork will be exhibited in a variety of venues across the state, culminating with the Gold Seal Exhibition at the annual TAEA Fall Conference.
Due to COVID-19, this is the first time in two years that G-PISD has attended the event.
“Everyone who participated seemed to have an enjoyable experience,” Jimenez said. “Walking around campus and listening to all the laughter and excitement kind of felt like one of those ‘Nature is Healing’ moments.
“(Visual Arts Teacher Alejandra Peña) and I would like to thank the parents, teachers and administrators for your continued support for the arts. None of this is possible without you guys behind us.
“And a special thank you to the students who continue to push the boundaries for our art department. Your efforts are commendable and deeply appreciated as you have gained respect for our school at the state level. Well done.”
