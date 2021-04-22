G-PISD Superintendent hires Dr. Bruce Wilson to serve as Executive Director for School Leadership Roy Miller High School Principal, Dr. Sylvester “Bruce” Wilson Jr., has been hired by Gregory-Portland ISD Superintendent Dr. Michelle Cavazos to serve and support school principals as the district’s Executive Director for School Leadership.
“This position is vital to the success and development of our school leaders, which directly affects the degree of student performance, progress and satisfaction attainable in any school system,” Dr. Cavazos said. “Dr. Wilson has been successful in building and supporting campus teams throughout his career and I’m looking forward to seeing him provide phenomenal support for our school leaders.”
After serving at elementary, middle and high schools during his 32 years in education, Wilson said this was a natural step in his pursuit to serve as many students, families and communities as possible with passion, pride and purpose.
“I’m incredibly excited about this opportunity to join the Gregory-Portland community,” Wilson said. “In the field of education, relationships are the foundation for success and I am eager to start building those relationships and working collaboratively with the principals, assistant principals, teachers, colleagues and parents who strive to give students the right environment, tools and confidence to achieve their very best.
“While I’m extremely thankful for this new opportunity, it will be quite a challenge to leave my Miller High School students and staff. The memories and moments that formed my professional path are those I’ll carry with me and I am excited to see both communities thrive and grow in the Coastal Bend.”
Wilson will complete the current school year at Miller High School, and begin serving G-PISD as of July 13, 2021.
In 2018, Dr. Wilson was the recipient of the “Dissertation of the Year Award” from Northcentral University for his study that analyzed the academic impact of living as a homeless, doubled-up youth in middle school.
Wilson said having previously served as the principal of a campus with a 42% mobility rate, it was important for him to understand how learning is impacted when one has to move into the home of another family or friend due to economic hardship. He shared the research with local and state leaders to bring awareness to the needs of homeless students whose experiences are outside their control.
During his 11 years in Corpus Christi ISD, Wilson served as an assistant principal at King High School, principal of George Evans Elementary and then Driscoll Middle School, and is now in his third year as principal of Roy Miller High School & Metropolitan School of Design. He’s also been a high school math teacher, college adjunct math instructor and an associate principal. Wilson formerly served Richardson, Carrollton-Farmers Branch, McKinney, Lewisville and Midland ISDs.
He completed a Superintendent Certification in 2012, and earned a Doctorate of Education from Northcentral University, a Master of Arts in Educational Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington, and a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from Angelo State University.
Wilson graduated from Midland High School where he served as President of the Student Council. Wilson began the “First in Family” graduate ceremony at King High School nearly 10 years ago, which became a district-wide annual awards and scholarship event in CCISD for all seniors who are the first in their families to earn a high school diploma.
He said participating in organizations can increase opportunities for students and serves on the Board of Directors for the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend and the Corpus Christi Principals and Supervisors Association (CCPSA). He’s a member of the Texas Association of Secondary Principals, Texas Alliance of Black School Educators (TABSE), and the Association of Texas Professional Educators, where he was one of three finalists for the 2021 Texas Educator of the Year “Administrator” Award. Previously, Wilson volunteered with the Corpus Christi Evening Rotary Club and Metro Ministries.
He is a Leadership Corpus Christi Class 42 graduate and is active in the Men’s Brotherhood and Shepherd’s Ministry at St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church.
Wilson enjoys performing arts and has made appearances on stage for the Harbor Playhouse in Corpus Christi, the Rialto Theatre in Aransas Pass, the Corpus Christi Concert Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” the annual Boar’s Head Festival at First Christian Church in Corpus Christi and more. Wilson’s family supports his performances and work in education, as many are educators themselves including his two sisters, Dr. Regina Wilson, teacher in Midland ISD and Patricia Johnson, librarian at Tom Brown Middle School.
His mother, Doris Wilson, is a retired Midland ISD educator and his father, Sylvester Wilson, Sr., is a retired truck driver who resides in a Corpus Christi nursing facility where his son has the golden opportunity to visit him as much as possible.