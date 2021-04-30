Volunteers with Gulf Coast Growth Ventures (GCGV) recycled 7,084 pounds of oysters for the start of a new reef in partnership with the Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies at Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi.
The group of about 40 employees and spouses met Saturday, April 10, at the bayside near the Big Tree at Goose Island State Park north of Rockport. After learning about the benefits of oysters in our ecosystem as shoreline protection and water filters, and hearing that habitat is in decline, the team worked in small groups, shoveling shells into buckets then emptying those buckets into tubes that filled mesh bags.
After that the group lined up into the shallow water, passing the 22-pound bags hand-over-hand to the marked spot in the water where the bags were placed to create a new reef.
New oysters will attach to the hard shells, creating a solid reef, an excellent habitat for shrimp, marine worms and little fish.
“GCGV is here to be good neighbors, and this is one of the ways we show that,” GCGV process technician Leslie Lamon, who organized volunteers Saturday, said. “Volunteering with this oyster recycling project is a perfect display of our promise to be good environmental stewards, a key component of our Good Neighbor Program that focuses our interactions in areas of community interests.”
In a unique recycling effort with local restaurants and festivals, oyster shells used for this were collected and cleaned after people ate fresh oysters.
Since the program began in 2009, the Institute has restored more than 25 acres of reef in Copano, Aransas and St. Charles Bays; more information can be found at www.harte.org/oysterrecycling.
“The importance of the volunteers is twofold,” HRI Associate Director for Institutional Initiatives, Finance and Administration Gail Sutton said. “First, they build habitat and restore reefs. They help us to get a lot of work done quickly that we couldn’t do along, so the environment reaps the benefits almost immediately.
“Second, the volunteers get to see the shells from oysters that they’ve probably enjoyed in restaurants being recycled right before their eyes, something we call ‘closing the loop.’
“By allowing our volunteers to participate in the recycling process directly, we create a much more meaningful impact overall and a great lesson about the life cycle of the oyster.”
This is the latest volunteer effort from the GCGV team. Last year, GCGV volunteers clocked nearly 1,500 hours, even with COVID-19 limiting opportunities.