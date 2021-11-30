The Mathis Literary Club held it’s monthly meeting on Nov. 10, at the home of Carolyn Henderson with Cheryl Miller co-hostessing and 13 members present.
The hostesses served Italian cream cake with mixed nuts and a choice of water, coffee or tea. Elaine Bowen, daughter of Henderson, helped the hostesses out with homemade marshmallows packaged in a decorative bag tied with an orange leaf stating “I am thankful for … ” and placed in the table runner decorations for each member.
Henderson introduced Charlie Stroleny, the captain of the George West Police Department, an investigator who came in lieu of Chief Larry Busby, who couldn’t come as planned.
Captain Stroleny graduated from the Del Mar Police Academy in 1991 and began as a criminal investigator in Beeville. In 2005 he became a full-time investigator for Live Oak County. He began by telling the group how active and organized the cartels are at sending illegals across the border.
Several times he reminded the club that smuggler‘s are here. They are everywhere and if we see something suspicious or unusual say something. We should report anything out of the ordinary to our Police Department through 9-1-1. It could be the clue they need to break a case.
Evidence of staging (camping out) can be found throughout the counties, on farm and ranch land. While they usually don’t bother homes, they have killed livestock for food. Smugglers are prosecuted and sentenced to prison when they are caught.
Stroleny told the club about the danger and frequency of chases between smugglers and police. As many as four cases in one morning occurred recently. The smugglers take out the backseats of vehicles just so more people can be ‘stacked’ in. The drivers aim for caliche roads because it is harder for police to chase on them.
If someone dies in the pursuit, the smugglers kick the deceased out where he is later found on the side of a road. One such unfortunately Honduran was found outside Mrs. Henderson‘s gate with his ID located in his sock.
Most of these chases involve drugs and these drivers simply don’t care and will drive through fences, run down people, destroy property and steal vehicles if given the opportunity.
Intelligence between law-enforcement agencies is coming together and more arrest have resulted. The signs that register your speed are programmed to read your license plate and your make of car. The signs also read paper license plates. This law enforcement tool can quickly tell the local police if the car was stolen or if the plates were stolen.
Drones can go where police cars can’t and while they don’t have enough now, they can access more through grants and Emergency Management as well as other avenues.
Paper tags are a big indicator of stolen vehicles and smugglers. Stolen vehicles can be used and then sold to disreputable car dealerships who sell them to unsuspecting citizens or other drug dealers or smugglers.
Stroleny closed by entertaining questions from the Mathis Literary Club. He reminded us again to keep our cars locked, our doors locked and if we see something, call 911 and let law enforcement know.
The Mathis Literary Club’s next meeting will be on Dec. 8, at the home of Martha Fromme with Ruth Gilleland cohosting. The program leader will be Cheryl Miller presenting “Peppermints and Gumdrops.” There will be a gift exchange and members are asked to bring an unwrapped gift for a nursing home resident.