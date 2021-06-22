After two solid entries into the world of television, with “WandaVision” and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, Disney+’s latest is its most audacious yet.
The premiere episode of “Loki”, the first of six, is a confident and compelling series opener, delivering us the return of its titular character directly following the events (or rather, the altered-timeline events) of “Avengers: Endgame”.
When Loki absconded with the tesseract from the 2012 time-line, he unwittingly invited the presence of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) into the MCU. He is immediately arrested and, after initially resisting, Loki realizes he, a god, is utterly powerless in the hands of the TVA. Awaiting the trial for his time-crimes, a lovely little cartoon character named Ms. Minutes explains the nature of those crimes in a video shown to the God of Mischief in the court room.
Thusly, Ms. Minutes -- and the video -- have introduced the multi-verse into the MCU, finally, and we are now in the midst of the next evolution of the cinematic universe slowly tiptoeing into the cosmic and more heady waters of the comics.
When Loki is sentenced to be reset, TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson obviously having some fun) steps in and saves our quirky anti-hero -- okay, villain -- from certain doom, and enlists him to help with a new variant case. Still, because he’s Loki, Thor’s confirmed gender-fluid brother escapes from Mobius and inspires a cat-and-mouse chase that ends only when the God of Mischief watches the events of his own death at the hands of Thanos.
Here, Loki realizes he truly is the villain, and that all of his pursuits of power really mean nothing after all.
Or do they?
A last minute reveal could change the course of this time-line’s Loki, and the course of the MCU all at once.
Overall, the premiere episode is inspired and funny, all while wearing its heart on its sleeve.
It’s an action-mystery show with obvious elements of time travel, and believe it or not, philosophy.
Director Kate Herron and writer/creator Michael Waldron weave it all together extraordinarily well and have crafted a well-balanced first outing, one that begs us to come back for more. While “WandaVision” and even “Falcon” asked us to buy into the slow burn, awaiting the payoff, “Loki” gives us an exciting first episode filled with all of the best elements of the MCU.
Of course, the best part, is Tom Hiddleston’s always perfect portrayal of Loki. Having done so for ten years now, Hiddeston is no stranger to the character’s complicated relationship to all things good and bad -- and neither are we.
The premiere episode of “Loki” is now streaming on Disney+, and new episodes will premiere every Wednesday.
