SINTON – While building Sommar’s Free Little Library, Leah installed a secret geocache for geocachers to find.
Geocaching was founded in 2000. Their headquarters is dedicated to inspiring and enabling discovery, exploration and adventure through a unique combination of outdoor recreation and location-based technology
Millions of players use geocaching apps and GPS-enabled devices to find cleverly hidden containers called geocaches and share their experiences with others.
Today, there are more than three million geocaches in more than 190 countries.
If you find Sommar’s geocache, a special prize awaits for you in a mini safe located on the post.