The Gregory Police Department will be honoring those lost during the terrorist attacks in New York on Sept. 11, 2001, and is inviting area veterans, military members and the public to join.
“The whole theme is patriotism, so we’re trying to get as many vets and organizations that are involved with the military to come out and join our parade,” Gregory Chief Of Police J.A. Tony Cano said.
The event will be held on Sept. 11, with the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi kicking things off at 6:30 p.m. with an hour long performance at Our Children’s Park.
The parade will begin at 7:30 p.m. down Gregory Street all the way to Stephen F. Austin elementary school.
The event will conclude with a fireworks display.
