There were 51 students that graduated from Schreiner University and received their degrees during this term.
The school would like to congratulate Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Technology graduate Andrew Deleon of Gregory.
Schreiner University is an independent coeducational liberal arts university related by choice and by covenant to the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.).
