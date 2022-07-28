The city of Gregory is calling for illuminated parade entrants for its second annual Patriotic Parade which will be held Sept. 10.
Last year saw a massive number of parade participants so the city decided to do it once again and make it an annual event.
“We always have parades here and they’re always pretty low-key but this one here was a grand slam,” Gregory Mayor Geronimo Garcia said about last year’s parade. “About 3,000 people showed up, which has never happened before.”
The parade will begin at sunset on North Gregory Street and end at S.F.A. Elementary School. There will be music, drinks and a fireworks display along with the illuminated parade.
County residents who wish to participate can go by Gregory City Hall, 206 W 4th St. to pick up a parade application or for more information email arleth@coastalbendtroopsupport.com.
