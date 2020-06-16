GREGORY – With businesses slowly opening back up throughout the county, there are still many residents out of work and struggling to get by. That fact has not gone unnoticed, so the bigger industries stepped forward recently to lend a hand with companies like Gulf Coast Growth Ventures (GCGV) recently donating thousands of dollars of food to local food band in the county, including a large donation to the Gregory Food Bank.
“As part of our GCGV effort to reach out in the community, we raised over $20,000 with the folks on site,” GCGV Senior Project Manager Joe Carey said. “That was to distribute food throughout the community to folks who need it.”
Carey said he thought about the workers and families who work at places the company visits for lunch or their off hours like restaurants, gyms, movie theaters that unfortunately, because of COVID-19, are not able to work. He felt that one thing that the company could do was raise money.
“So we passed the hat around on the site – we have about 2,600 people on site – and we got some other companies involved, and raised some money, and ultimately, within two weeks, got over $20,000. Then we went to H-E-B and gave all that money to them and got as many groceries as we could.
“Now we’re distributing the food throughout the community to help our neighbors and friends make ends meet during this time of need.”
So far they have delivered to a food bank in Taft, Portland, Port Aransas and now Gregory.
Assistant Director of the Gregory Food Pantry Diana Moreno said that since COVID-19 caused businesses to shut down she’s seen number of families that come to the food bank, which is only open the last Wednesday of every month, grow from 75 to around 125.
“This has just been so helpful,” Moreno said. “We knew that something like this was going to happen because we dealt with this when Hurricane Harvey hit. We kind of knew what it was going to be like but the only difference is that right now we’re doing drive-thu, instead of one-on-ones.”
Moreno added that usually she would sit down with the head of the household and fill out a form to determine hoe much food to give. Now, with social distancing orders taking precedent and so many more families needed food, a few questions is all it she can do before they come and volunteers load up the groceries in families’ trunks.
GCGV still has a lot of delivering to do throughout the county and will possibly raising more money to do another of giving soon. But for now, the employees, staff and industry leaders just want to make one thing clear.
“We are really, really pleased with the generosity of the workers on site like the welders, the pipe fitters, the electricians, the instrument men, the laborers, the scaffold builders – their generosity to reach into their own pockets and contribute from their own paychecks to help out the neighbors and friends that we have in our local communities has been great,” Carey said. “We really feel like we are obligated to give back to the community and we want to do that from a number of standpoints because we want to be part of the community.
“We want to to see everyone in Portland and Gregory as our neighbors and we want you all to see us as your neighbors. “