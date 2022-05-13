In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Philip Johnson-designed Singer Building of the Art Museum of South Texas (AMST), H-E-B has offered to underwrite the cost of admission from May 1 to December 31. This means free admission for all patrons of the museum.
“The Art Museum of South Texas wants to celebrate our golden anniversary with the entire coastal community, as well as with our visitors from near and far,” AMST Director Sara Morgan said. “H-E-B’s gift of free admission removes the monetary barrier that may keep people away and promotes AMST as a place where our community can create lasting memories.”
The museum said nowhere is the blend of cultures more present than in the architecture of the museum itself. Originally designed by American architect Philip Johnson in 1972, AMST has stood as a landmark on the edge of Corpus Christi Bay. The three-level facility was constructed of poured white concrete and shell aggregate creating a natural relationship with the environment. In 2006, an expansion lead by Mexican architect, Ricardo Legorreta doubled the size of the space and features 13 roof-top pyramids as well as stunning use of color and light.
It said with the beautiful marriage of their unique perspectives, the two buildings come together as one incredible masterpiece proudly representing Mexican and American cultures.
H-E-B will help celebrate the union of these cultures and AMST by giving all South Texas travelers the opportunity to explore the Museum free of charge.
The mission of the South Texas Institute for the Arts (the Institute), doing business as the AMST, is to operate educational facilities and an art museum which advance the awareness, knowledge, appreciation, and enjoyment of the visual arts for residents and visitors of South Texas.
To meet its educational mission, the Institute will present a variety of programs which include classes, lectures, films, performances, and other activities which inspire community interest in the visual arts. These programs will be offered at the Art Museum of South Texas, the Antonio E. Garcia Arts and Education Center, and other outreach venues that serve the Institute’s mission.
In operating an art museum, the institute will actively collect, conserve, exhibit, research and interpret outstanding works of visual art with interest in art of the Americas and of the region.