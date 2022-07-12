Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi Inc. (HFHCC) has received a grant in the amount of $73,000 awarded by the Coastal Bend Community Foundation’s (CBCF) John and Augusta Doan Charitable Advised Fund.
The funding from this grant will be split to support efforts toward new home construction and continuing the Aging in Place program throughout Nueces and San Patricio counties.
The Aging in Place program focuses on homeowners over the age of 65 in need of home modification(s) that address mobility and safety needs so they can continue aging in their own home.
A direct partnership with the Area Agency on Aging of the Coastal Bend (AAA) will identify qualified families in need of services offered under this program. HFHCC will also accept direct referrals from Adult Protective Services.
Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi Inc. appreciates the Coastal Bend Community Foundation (CBCF) for its continued support toward the mission and vision of HFHCC.
This partnership enables the organization to continue providing affordable homeownership opportunities in San Patricio and Nueces counties, as well as repair programs that make it possible for existing elderly homeowners to remain in a safe and stable living situation.
Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi Inc. (HFHCC) brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. They offer a hand-up, not a hand-out by providing home repair assistance to low-income homeowners and zero interest mortgage loans to families whose income would otherwise prevent them from achieving the dream of homeownership.
Those who are interested in becoming a Habitat homeowner, volunteering or helping support the mission of Habitat for Humanity locally, can call 361-444-3692, email info@corpuschristihfh.org or visit corpuschristihfh.org apply.