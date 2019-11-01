He’s back – ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ is the Terminator film we’ve all been waiting for

Oh man, this is what us “Terminator” fans have been longing for – a true, honest-to-God sequel to “T2: Judgment Day.” It only took 28 years and three awful “Terminator” films and one short lived subpar TV show to get us to this point.
While capturing the awe and spectacle that was “T2” is like capturing lightning in a bottle, “Terminator: Dark Fate” sure as heck comes close, bringing back smartly choreographed, over-the-top action scenes, heart and humor as well as all the familiar faces that made it a beloved action classic to begin with.
One of the best parts of “Dark Fate” is that it ignores everything that has come since “T2” and acts as a true sequel to the ground breaking film, creating one of the best trilogies known to man – or machine.
The story leaves something to be desired, but it kicks off so fast and furious that you just go along with it. “Dark Fate” eventually switches gears, and the storyline evolves along with it.
In the opening shot of the film we’re treated to an old school shot of the T-800 robot skeletons coming out of the water, presumably winning the war against humans as the area is littered with skulls and bones.
We’re told that after the events of “T2”, that fate would never happen.
Well, it won’t happen in that way.
The film picks up somewhere in the Mexico City with a nude female appearing in a magnetic field bubble from the future as all future heroes and Terminators do in all the films.
But there’s something different about her. She’s not a human, not a machine – she’s both. The woman is covered in weird scars and can deliver a an @$$whoopin’. She quickly dispatches some Mexican cops and heads off on her merry way.
Meanwhile the next morning, we’re introduced to a girl named Dani Ramos, who lives with her brother and father. The siblings work in a car manufacturing facility, and it’s a day just like any other day. They wake up, go to work, and Ramos tries to convince her boss, once again it seems, not to fire her brother because he’s no good at his job.
Back in her small town, another futuristic bubble appears, and we see our very first Mexican Terminator. He’s brown, speaks Spanish and also kicks some behind. But unlike the previous iteration of the liquid metal killer machine from “T2”, this one is very different.
The thing to remember here is that in “T2”, Sarah Conner successfully stopped – or paused – the machines’ takeover by destroying Skynet, the robot manufacturing corporation originally blamed for the robots destroying humans in the first place. Though she changed that timeline, she didn’t actually stop the inevitable rise of the machines.
So now, the bad Terminator in this film is called a Rev-9, and he’s a robot covered in the same liquid metal as the T-1000 in “T2” which can come off and fight on its own. So basically he’s two Terminators for the price of one.
Soon after he arrives in Mexico, he’s gunning for Ramos and meets her at the facility and tries to give her a speedy retirement.
I won’t tell you why he’s after her, but it’s a pretty simple reason if you’re familiar with the franchise ... or is it?!
The enhanced woman form the future shows up and saves Ramos from the factory, then things get crazy as the Rev-9 chases them on the highway, and there’s lots of cool action and massive explosions.
Then we get out first glimpse of Conner, who returns in stunning form as a bad mambajamba once again. As it turns out, she’s been battling these things for years. In the film she says that about every two years, another Terminator pops up from the future, looking to kill someone else. She receives cryptic messages on her cell phone telling her the location of the new Terminator and heads off to kill it.
She’s ripped, battle worn, wanted in every state and lives on the road with her guns, trying to make sure the machines never, ever take over. Not too shabby for a woman in her 60s.
And in this film she really, really hates Terminators.
There’s a scene in the beginning of the film where we discover why – and are treated to a ’90s cameo of none other than young John Conner himself, Edward Furlong. It’s a great scene that I won’t spoil here.
With Conner in tow, the group heads off to find the man who has been sending Conner the messages and may be their only chance at defeating the Rev-9 and saving humanity one more time.
While the story is basic, the writing is splendid. We’re treated to all the humor and spectacle that made the franchise unforgettable in the first place. It’s a beautifully crafted film, made for lovers of the “Terminator” franchise with enough twists and turns in the plot that it doesn’t feel like a tired retread of the same old material.
Director Tim Miller, who many know as the director of the “Deadpool” films, handles the massive action set pieces and violence with a realistic approach and puts our characters in danger at ever single curve. You feel like the group is in danger every time the Rev-9 shows up and leaves no one unharmed by the end of the film.
Overall, this is the “Terminator” film we fans have been begging for. Sure, it took nearly 30 years for us to get it, but it’s here, and it’s fun, action packed and well worth the wait.
While I wish this would cap off the films and end the series completely, I have a feeling that if it makes enough money, it’ll be back.
While I fear more “terminator” films will once again damage what it took so long to get back, I don’t work in Hollywood.
And if the next movie in the franchise is crap, then, hasta la vista, baby. I have three “Terminator” films that I love, and I’m fine with that.
“Terminator: Dark Fate” begins playing in theaters today.
