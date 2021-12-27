The Portland Chamber of Commerce and the Healthy Portland Committee are looking for vendors for their second annual HealthFest to be held Jan. 22, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Portland Community Center, 2000 Billy G. Webb Dr.
“We are seeking local merchants and artists who have merchandise, services or goods to sell with health and wellness in mind including clothing, jewelry, etc.,” the committee said. “We welcome vendors from all ethnic groups to come join the excitement and showcase your products and services.”
The committee said the inaugural HealthFest held earlier this year was such a big success that it definitely wanted to bring it back.
For more information on HealthFest or to become a sponsor visit business.portlandtx.org/events/details/healthfest-11381, www.portlandtx.org/healthy-portland, www.facebook.com/healthyportlandtx or call 361-777-4650.
