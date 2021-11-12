The Mathis Literary Club held its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the First Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall with 15 members in attendance. Hostesses Vivian Johnson and Nancy Nelson served apple crumb pie and candy corn with coffee and/or water.
Literary Club President Jenie McCraw opened the meeting with a welcome to everyone and turned the meeting over to program leader Vivian Johnson who introduced her sister from San Antonio, Wanda Herber. Herber presented her program, “Do it Unto One of These”.
Herber began her program with a prayer of gratitude and thanksgiving. She told her story of belonging to a group of people in the building industry called Building Believers. They hold monthly meetings and have been involved in many projects.
One day while she was driving, God spoke to her saying, “Feed the soldiers” to which she replied ,“My plate is full” to which God replied, “Get a bigger plate.”
Mentioning this at the Building Believers next meeting she was pleasantly surprised at the response. Volunteers stepped up by supplying all the needs. That first year, 17 years ago, 50 soldiers from Lackland and Randolph Air Force bases were fed a traditional Thanksgiving meal on pretty plates “because food tastes better on pretty plates.” One female soldier was overcome with emotion at eating real mashed potatoes and other soldiers never had sweet potato casserole.
Each year after that, with the exception of last year’s pandemic, more soldiers have enjoyed this feast. Even last year, meals were delivered to 175 soldiers.
The tables are decorated with centerpieces (Herber used some of those to decorate the Literary Club tables for this meeting). There are 250 volunteers: men in the kitchen handling the 40 turkeys and honey-baked hams with ladies setting up three dessert bars. The local VFW presents the colors and the Johnson High School Choir sings and entertains along with other noted entertainers.
In 2018, CMA Christian Country Entertainer of the Year Clifton Jansky held a concert there for the soldiers.
Each soldier gets a goody bag which includes packaged treats, three tracts, snacks, pens, playing cards, various candies, $25 H-E-B gift card, candies and books. One soldier needed a hug and, before Herber knew it, there was a long line of soldiers far from home that needed a “Mom hug” too. Max Lucado is scheduled to be the key speaker this year.
Herber closed her program by explaining the gift at each member’s place setting, of homemade cookies (her mother’s recipes) and a book of daily devotionals written by Sarah Young entitled “Jesus Calling: Enjoying Peace in His Presence.” Included in the book was a Max Lucado tract: 3:16.
All leftovers go to another group that feeds the people under the bridge in San Antonio.
The next meeting of the Mathis Literary Club will be held at the home of Carolyn Henderson with her co-hostess, Chery Miller, on Nov. 10. The program “It’s the Law” will be presented by Live Oak County Sheriff Larry Busby.