The board of directors of Tynan’s Branch 16 for Hochheim Prairie Insurance unanimously voted recently to make a donation of $10,000 to the Coastal Bend Food Bank to help provide meals to Coastal Bend residents in need of assistance.
Elaine Brundrett, president of the board, along with Raymond Brundrett presented the check to Bea Hanson, director of the food bank. The funds will provide 40,000 meals for families in need in the Coastal Bend, including the Bee County and San Patricio areas served by the food bank.
Hochheim Prairie Insurance is a mutually owned company, meaning that its members own it and have a voice in how the company is operated. The Tynan Branch has more than 1,100 members, and its board members, consisting of Elaine Brundrett, Gwenyth Burris, James Curry, Mary Mengers and Brian Ring, provide direction for the branch’s desire to meet the needs of the rural area that it serves in Bee and San Patricio counties.
Hochheim Prairie, formed in 1892, is one of the largest farm mutual companies in the state of Texas, and the company consistently, through its 112 statewide branches, reinvests more than $500,000 annually in its communities.
It was easy for the board to decide on making this donation to the food bank because of the number of people the food bank serves, said Brundrett. “People are suffering and going through a difficult time due to losses incurred from the past few years’ storms, hard freeze and the pandemic.” Board members agreed that helping the food bank helps local people was the right thing to do.
Other organizations receiving donations from Hochheim’s Branch 16 included the Beeville Fire Department, Skidmore Fire Department, Tynan Fire Department, Papalote Fire Department and Mathis Fire Department.