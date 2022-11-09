Before the young people could wrap up in Halloween costumes and fill their teeth with sugar, many of them likely climbed into tree stands as hunting season in Texas began. A youth-only white-tailed deer weekend was held Oct. 29-30.
That wasn’t the only group to get an early chance at the season. Texas also held its first Military Veterans and Active Duty Military duck season over the same days. Youth were also allowed to hunt ducks during the period.
This weekend, hunting season begins for everyone.
Sporting goods store owner Valentin Castillo, with Extreme Sports and Outdoors, said he has noticed business starting to pick up in anticipation of the season.
“We sell ammo and a lot of different types of hunting equipment,” Castillo said. “We’ve been very busy with it. It looks like it’s going to be a good season.
General white-tailed season dates are Nov. 5, 2022 - Jan. 15, 2023. The regular South Zone duck season is Nov. 5-27 and Dec. 10 - Jan. 29, 2023. The “Dusky” duck season for the South Zone is Nov. 10-27 and Dec. 10 – Jan. 29, 2023.
Fall wild turkey season for the South Zone is Nov. 5 – Jan. 15, 2023. And the statewide quail season dates are Oct. 29 – Feb. 26, 2023.
“There are so many people that come to this area to hunt. Dove, deer, ducks, you name it,” Castillo said.
Given the proximity to Lake Corpus Christi and the coastal waters, the area is popular with waterfowl hunters. “It is a big area for duck hunting,” he said.
Extreme Sports & Outdoors is located in Mathis and opened for business three months ago. Along with hunting supplies, they carry a full array of fishing tackle and bait.