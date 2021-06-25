The once shining, multi-colored display on the Harbor Bridge which highlighted special events and holidays during the night will be no more as Corpus Christi City Council has voted for the lights to be removed. (Since publication of this article the lights have been removed)
Their city council approved an agreement for $448,725 with Pfeiffer & Son LTD to remove the Harbor Bridge’s decorative lighting system which has been a staple crossing into Corpus Christi from San Patricio County for the last 10 years – nearly six more years than originally planned.
Last December, their city council approved having the company inspect the lighting system structure and found the structure was corroded and would need to be removed.
“There were three parties involved with putting up the lights and maintaining them over the years and those are the three parties that are going to pay for the removal which includes (the city of Corpus Christi), the Port of Corpus Christi and TxDOT,” Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said.
He explained that Corpus Christi will pay the full $448,725 in cash with the port and TxDOT giving them about $150,000 each in discounts to projects they have in the works with the city such as dredging the marina which originally had a price tag of $300,000 and will now be discounted by half.
Corpus Christi Council Member Dist. 4 Greg Smith wasn’t pleased with the arrangement and said, “Despite the port making more than $40 million last year, they couldn’t write a check for their portion of this? It has to come out of our city budget?”
Zanoni added that budget items would be moved around and mostly come from the general fund which wouldn’t affect the city’s set 2021 budget.
The removal project is expected to take about 10 weeks.
During a presentation on the Harbor Bridge Replacement Project, Flatiron Dragados LLC Public Information Manager at Lynn Allison said, “Of course, we have unfortunate delay and now we’re looking at taking away something from the community with the lighting of the bridge, but I do want to reiterate that the new bridge lighting is iconic LED lighting. This is just one example of the sustainable energy efficient lighting design for the new Harbor Bridge.
“It’s programmable LED fixtures will conserve energy and allow for infinite design possibilities
“The lighting contractor is already procured for this lighting package, when we finally get to the main span.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•