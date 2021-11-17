The Indian Point Pier project is moving forward with construction vehicles currently in place ready to tear down the aging concession stand on Nov. 8.
“Demolition of the concessions building out there is going to be the first major portion of this construction project,” Portland Deputy City Manager Brian DeLatte said. “Once the demolition begins at the concessions building, Indian Point Pier itself will be closed for about three months.”
A groundbreaking ceremony for the Indian Point Pier project is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 15, at 5 p.m.
