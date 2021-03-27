On Feb. 27, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued Emergency Use Authorization for Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 years of age and older.
J&J said the new vaccine has been shown to be “ ... 85 percent effective in preventing severe disease across all regions studied, and showed protection against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death, beginning 28 days after vaccination.”
While the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are 94 percent effective, 85 percent is nothing to scoff about. Also, with J&J’s being a single dose, vaccination rates should start skyrocketing in the coming weeks, especially in San Patricio County who received their first shipment of the J&J vaccine last week.
“We will receive 1,700 of the vaccine, of which 800 are from Moderna, but the rest are all Johnson & Johnson,” Health Authority of San Patricio County Dr. James Mobley said last week. “Currently, 19 percent of eligible residents over the age of 16 have received one dose, and 10 percent have received the full dosage of their vaccine.”
Mobley stated that in the state of Texas 15 percent have had their one dose, and 8.4 percent have received two doses.
He also stated that the county will be facing some challenges because as shipments of the vaccines begin to regularly come into the county, they are also gearing up to deliver residents’ their second dose. That will strain some county resources – whether it be the volunteers manning the phone banks to help residents schedule their vaccinations or the county workers who are helping at vaccination locations.
“When it comes to the recently expired mask mandate, Mobley said, “We’re switching from government control to individual responsibility. He’s not saying don’t wear a mask; he’s saying I trust Texans to do the right thing.
“Based on my personal experience in this county, I trust that our citizens will do the right thing.”
