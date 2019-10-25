‘Joker’ paints bleak look at society, showcases Phoenix’s rare talents

While “Joker” is a beautifully written, shot and directed film – with Joaquin Phoenix delivering a masterful performance as the movie’s namesake villain – the film leaves one giant question after all is said and done: Why was this movie made?
There have been a ton of Batman movies, each with its own with varying levels of critical and financial success. But there has rarely been a film focusing on one of his vast rogue’s gallery as this one. Sure, there was that Halle Berry “Catwomen” movie but it was probably one of the worst films ever made with some claiming it ended her career.
And while Heath Ledger’s take on the Joker was on the opposite end of the spectrum compared to that movie, he was starring in a Batman movie.
Naturally one would think that “Joker” was possibly an origin story to the character from that film. Or maybe it’s an origin story to the character who could show up next in the upcoming “The Batman” movie?
Well, if you listen to the writers and director Todd Phillips, you’d be wrong in both cases.
Phillips has said in many interviews that this movie is in no way tied to any of the other DC Universe films, i.e. “Justice League”, “Wonder Woman”, “Aquaman” or 2021’s “The Batman”, and that’s why he set it in the 1980s, to keep it separate.
To confuse things even further, the Wayne family (Bruce Wayne is Batman) is in it and is linked to the makeshift plot of the movie.
What is the main plot?
Well, there sort of isn’t one. The film is a portrait of a guy with mental issues who gets beat down by life at every corner. Of course a person can only take so much abuse before he snaps and takes matters into his own hands.
That portrait of a man unable to find his place in a world gone mad, is gorgeously painted and engaging piece of art, but one done decades before with Robert Deniro’s “Taxi Driver.” Deniro also has a small part in this film playing a late night talk show host, taking jabs at Joker on his show.
So as a character study, the film would work if only the character being studied wasn’t a comic book villain. It’s a strange concept that does and doesn’t work on many different levels.
Is it entertaining?
Depends on your definition of entertaining. Do you like seeing wonderful actors lose themselves in a movie role and completely go off the rails in one of the years best performances? If so, then it is entertaining.
Do you like watching a movie that echoes current issues we have in America today like the lack of help the government offers to mentally sick individuals who then turn to crime and violence? If not, then it won’t be very fun for you.
While viewers and critics have shunned the movie over the use of violence in “Joker”, it’s not very violent. What it is though is a pretty visceral image of mental illness and, with so many mass shootings around the country lately, they could be talking about the violence it may incur by simply existing instead.
At the end of the day, it’s up to the audience. Did I like it? Yes. Did I agree with the subject matter? No.
And the entire movie, including this review, still leaves me with that one nagging questions: Why was this movie made?
“Joker” is playing in theaters now.