After a week filled with freezing temperatures, power outages and water boils, San Patricio County Judge David Krebs took to the podium at the annual Portland Chamber of Commerce State of the County luncheon to inform the packed community center about where the county stands and what’s on the horizon.
“I’m glad it’s this Wednesday, instead of last Wednesday,” Judge Krebs joked, referring to the winter storm two weeks ago. “That was one of the weirdest cold spells I think I have ever been through, but now we’re over it.
“And now I know that we’re going to benefit from it. We’re going to learn from what it. My staff is going to have a meeting Friday to see what we did, right and what we did wrong so we can improve on it.”
He added that he will also be meeting with all the city’s mayors virtually to hear from them and see how they can improve their response.
The judge touched on the COVID-19 pandemic that took hold of the world last year and how it changed the way the county operates.
“Who wants to remember 2020?’ Krebs said. “That which does not break us makes us stronger. And I think from what we went through in 2020, every one of us can say they are stronger now than we were when we went into 2020.”
He thanked the public for their patience and courage because they were the reason the numbers of COVID cases stayed so low. While he hates wearing a mask just as nearly every residetn does, he said the CDC guidelines helped get them to where they are now with vaccine shipments coming and numbers continuing to fall.
In an interesting twist, he said it was becasue the numbers were so low it took longer to get vaccines. Counties with higher numbers were sent vaccines first to try and stop the spread.
Krebs said the county spent $1.28 million in 2020 alone battling the pandemic, some of which could be reimbursed, but joked, “I think we’re still waiting for reimbursements from Hurricane Harvey. How long are we going to be waiting for reimbursement from COVID?”
The judge also said that all the industry that was ramping up didn’t slow down during 2020.
“They wanted to get into this county, they want to be in this county and they’re going to stay in our county,” Krebs said to audience applause. “Right now (Steel Dynamics Inc.) probably has about 362 total employees out there. There will eventually be 650 when they get into production. They also have about 1,600 contract workers that are still out there , I see them every morning going to Sinton at 5:30 a.m. in the morning, they’re on the highway just like I am headed up there.”
He also noted all the money SDI has spent in the county with $32,000 spent at the San Patricio & Aransas Counties A&H Show, $6,500 to HaloFlight, $5,000 to the Sinton Nite Lions Club, $2,500 to the Sinton Police Department to give holiday food baskets to needy families and $5,000 the South Texas Boy Scouts.
As for what the county is working on now, Krebs said, “We’re definitely focusing on the quality of life here in San Patricio County. We’re going to be improving that.
“We continue to build San Patricio County to make it the best place to raise your family and enjoy quality of life Coastal Bend style.”
Judge Krebs said the county added new jobs and approximately 250 new homes. He said that with ExxonMobil-Sabic and SDI coming online along with Cheniere and the other industry growing, more people will be coming into the county as well as more homes. Sinton and Gregory-Portland ISDs will also be building new schools that will bring in more people into the area.
When it came to talking about the county budget, Krebs said, “Your county is in great shape. I watch that budget like a hawk,” he laughed.
He said that county officials, commissioners and himself are keeping on eye on growth patterns and are continuing to implement the county’s master plan that was derailed due to the pandemic but is now back on track.
The master plan will set up guidelines with the cities as to where industry can and can’t build according to its stakeholders and city officials.
