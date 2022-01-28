After a virtual event last year, Kid Fish returns to in-person fishing at Lake Corpus Christi State Park in Mathis.
The annual event will be held Saturday, Jan. 29, and is an opportunity for young anglers to learn how to fish and to enjoy the wonders of outdoor recreation.
Since the event has been going on for 28 years now, something “neat” has started happening.
“It’s pretty neat because these days there are parents bringing their kids who used to come to Kid Fish when they were a kid,” said Robbie Merritt, the former superintendent of the Lake Corpus Christi State Park Police. “So it’s been generational for the community.
“And that’s a big thing for us, continuing to get people to go fishing at an early age so we’re essentially creating the anglers of tomorrow.”
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Inland Fisheries Division will stock rainbow trout for the event. Also, participants get to keep their fishing rods, thanks to a grant from the Ed Rachal Foundation. Texas Parks and Wildlife personnel and volunteers will have fun and education booths set up to visit as well.
From 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., kids 5 to 12 years of age will take over the event which includes five hourly fishing sessions where children learn proper fishing techniques and more from park rangers and volunteers.
Program participants and two accompanying adults receive free entry for the event but due to the pandemic, each session size is limited to only 50 participants. Registration begins the day of the event at 7:30 a.m. at the park front office. Children must be present to register.
Social distancing and masks are encouraged for the event.
After the event, fishing will be open to the public. Fishing licenses are not required if fishing from the bank or piers in the state park.
For more information, visit the TPWD website or call the park at 361-547-2635.
