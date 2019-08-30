ROCKPORT – Two years since Hurricane Harvey devastated the coast, Rockport remains to showcase its resilience by hosting a three-day music experience called Little Bay Labor Day Music Festival this weekend.
Last year the event drew more than 5,000 music fans over the course of three days. This year, event organizer Jim Luna said they’ve already given away 2,800 tickets for the free kickoff event.
“Tickets were free but we needed to control the size of the crowd,” Luna explained. “While it’s a sold-out show, they also have around 40 VIP tickets available for Friday’s Spazmatics show so it’ll get a little bigger.”
Little Bay Labor Day will take place at 301 Seabreeze Drive in Rockport. Tickets can be found at Zavala’s Furniture and Mattress, 100 Lang Road in Portland or by visiting littlebaysiggno.myticketgenius.com. For more information, call 979-665-1923 or visit facebook.com/LittleBayMusicFestival.
Saturday’s event, known as the Fiesta en la Playa, features all Tejano acts with gates opening at 4 p.m.
“Saturday of last year we had around 2,300 and we expect more because we added Ricky Naranjo y Los Gamblers,” Luna said. “There’s also a girl out of Dallas that’s doing really well; her name is Monica Saldivar and she will be performing.
“We are anticipating a huge crowd on Saturday because we’re doing really well with our ticket sales, so we’ll see.”
Fan favorites Siggno will be headlining Saturday’s live music portion of the festival.
Sunday is presented by Beeville’s Kicker 106 and will feature Texas Country artists like Derek Spence (George Strait tribute), Hayden Baker, Jade Patek and the Electric Cowboys and will be headlined by country crooner Robert Ray.
Food and drink vendors will be on site as well.
“It’s great for the economy, that’s one of the main things,” Luna continued. “It’s a huge shot in the arm for the economy of Rockport and the surrounding towns. Everybody prospers. The hotels, restaurants – everybody.
“It’s a really great thing.”
He added that people from as far away as Dallas and Houston to Chicago and Arizona have already purchased tickets and booked rooms in Rockport for the weekend.
“It looks to be a huge event,” Luna said.
“If they want to see entertainment at its best – some of the best groups in all the genres – this is the place to be.”