The city council for Lake City met recently to swear in members for the new year, and say goodbye to a few longtime members.
During the meeting, City Treasurer Mary Lee Laurel and council member James Laurel bid their farewell, after serving the city for many years.
“During our tenure we saw Neighborhood Watch created, new street lights installed for security, the first annual Spring Festival, Christmas parade and Market Days,” said Mary Lee. “I thoroughly enjoyed my time and even though I have retired as treasurer I still plan to be active in the council activities.”
Council members sworn in during the meeting by Judge Stephen Naiser were Brad Seachord, Rick Smith, Shannan Smith, Kenneth Priddy, Llew Cleaver, City Secretary Teresa Miller and the brand new City Treasurer Sandra Griffin.
The Lake City Council meets the third Tuesday of every month, and encourages the public to attend and get involved.
