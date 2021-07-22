Lake City hosted its first Independence Freedom Parade featuring city officials and residents alike celebrating the spirit of patriotism.
The parade featured 15 golf carts and a pickup truck decked out in patriotic decor which lined the streets as residents came out to witness the first Fourth of July event of its kind in Lake City.
“We have started with this new council, and we have been having new activities in the community for community involvement,” Lake City Council Secretary Teresa Miller said. “We’ve had a Christmas parade, we’ve had an Easter festival with a community Easter egg hunt, we’ve done Market Days and now we’ve had the Independence Freedom Parade.”
Miller said each event has been a great success.
Just before the parade, the city’s new mayor, Dennis Veit, and council members held a meet and greet giving residents the chance to mingle and meet the new city officials.
“It was very nice to meet all of the community members that came out and surrounding residents that came to observed and participated,” Miller added.
Lake City next has plans for a fall festival, including a trunk-or-treat event in October and a Christmas parade.
