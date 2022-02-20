Lions Club District 2-A3 recently donated two video game kiosks (GO Karts) to Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi.
In addition, the district gave two other kiosks to Driscoll facilities in Brownsville and McAllen.
The gifts were funded, in part, by a grant from the Texas Lions Foundation. Produced by the Gamers Outreach Foundation, the GO Karts (Gamers Outreach Karts) are used to provide entertainment for hospital patients who have a limited amount of access to activities outside their rooms.
GO Karts are constructed for use specifically within a medical environment.