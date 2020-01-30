Lions fund hunger relief initiative for students

ODEM – On Monday, Jan. 13, the Odem Area Lions Club presented a check to the Odem Edroy Independent School District for $1,400 to fund the continuation of the Weekend Backpack Program at the district.
The money was raised by the Lions Club through their Christmas Evergreens Sales Project held during the months of October and November. The fresh evergreens were delivered to customers during the week following the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Weekend Backpack Program is a hunger relief initiative implemented in Jan. 2019 which provides a snack bag to needy students each Friday to ensure these students have something to eat over the weekend.