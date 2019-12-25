ODEM – On Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Odem Area Lions Club hosted a Holiday Market Day in the Odem City Park to raise money for a childhood cancer project.
The Odem Area Lions Club sold fresh evergreens; the Sinton Lions Club sold sausage wraps, and the Sinton Nite Lions Club sold hamburgers, honey and baked goods. Other vendors had rummage sale items, jewelry, crafts and Christmas decorations available for purchase.
The Odem Area Lions Club plans to host a market event once per quarter in 2020, as a fundraising activity for community service projects.
Additionally, the Club is always welcoming new members. The Club meets at Dairy Queen in Odem on the third Tuesday of each month from 6 to 7 p.m.
For more information, visit OdemAreaLions@gmail.com.