Since 2016, Jim Luna and his company Quartermoon Productions has brought premiere talent to Rockport for the Little Bay Labor Event. Before pandemic times the event was spread over a weekend in September, but now it will encompass into one jam-packed night on Saturday, Sept. 3.
“Last year, we had a really good turnout and this one is catching a big buzz right now,” Luna said. “People are ready to get out so we put together a great lineup for this event and it’s looking amazing.”
The lineup he was speaking of features Ricky Naranjo y Los Gamblers, Los Musicales with David Lee Garza, Marcos Orozco, Ram Herrera and more.
“Rockport is a great tourist town and they’ve supported the event, along with the other surrounding cities,” he said. “The numbers are looking great, too. We sold out of all our VIP tickets and had to add 100 more.
“It’s a fun event for everyone and people can bring their lawn chairs and expect a great night or great music.”
Little Bay Labor Day is sponsored by Allen Samuels Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Aransas Pass and La Tequila Jalisco and will be held on Sept. 3, with gates opening at 4 p.m. and the music kicks off at 6 p.m. until midnight. It will be held at the Rockport Festival Grounds at Rockport Harbor, 1500 E. Laurel St. in Rockport. Tickets can be found online at www.eventmania.com or by calling 979-665-1923.
“It’s a family friendly event, it’s outdoors and it’s going to be huge,” Luna said. “This promises to be an incredible night so people can expect a great time with premiere talent for sure.”
