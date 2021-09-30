Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church held a “Blue Mass,” paying respects to first responders on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
The service held on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 11, organized by the Corpus Christi area chapter of the Knights of Columbus and led by Bishop William Mulvey of Corpus Christi, honored area first responders for their dedication to protecting and saving the lives of others in the San Patricio county community.
Monica Garza with Mathis EMS was recognized, along with Pct 2 Constable Frank Cantu.
Blue Mass is traditionally celebrated in the Catholic church for those employed in the field of public safety, including police officers, firefighters, corrections officers and paramedics.
The tradition began in September 1934, when Father Thomas Dade of the Archdiocese of Baltimore formed the Catholic Police and Fireman’s Society and the first Blue Mass was celebrated
The name “Blue Mass” comes from the uniform color most commonly associated with law enforcement.
