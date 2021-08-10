Sinton resident Raul Ramirez is an 87-year-old veteran on a fixed income. His family has been trying to find help to fix his leaking roof and make his bathroom handicap accessible for a few years now, without much luck.
After calling nonprofits for months, they finally got some good news. A veterans nonprofit group agreed to fix the roof, but all the limbs surrounding the roof had to be removed before they could get to work. So all of Ramirez’s nieces and nephews got together one day and took care of it.
The problem then became what to do with the huge pile of branches. They ended up having to pile them up on the side of the street and hope the city would send someone to take care of it for them.
Someone from the city did show up, but not to help.
“The code enforcement officer came by and told him that he was going to get cited and would get a ticket because there was too much a brush along the road,” his niece Nelda Espinoza said. “We had a few days to get rid of all of it.
“His provider talked to them and so they gave him an extension, but then they said they would cite him if it wasn’t gone.”
At this point, Ramirez said he was becoming stressed out because he lived on a fixed income and couldn’t afford to pay for a ticket.
Espinoza said that with everyone in the family busy with other commitments, ideas for a solution were limited.
A phone call to Joey Aceves at BTF Waste LLC took care of everything, however.
The waste company, which covers San Patricio and Nueces counties, had the branches removed the very next morning – for free.
“They just came and cleaned up everything and didn’t charge him anything,” Espinoza said. “I thought that was great because we were stressing, trying to find somebody to come and take it all out for him.
“It was wonderful.”
Aceves said, “I saw a post on Facebook that the city was trying to fine (Ramirez) for having brush out by the street.
“Rather than see an elderly person, who’s probably on a fixed income, pay for something like that, I just went over and picked it up with my equipment.
“We have to watch out for each other in our community, especially the elderly who probably live on a tight budget.”
BTF Waste LLC recently expanded earlier this year with Rebecca Bosworth, Carlos Nichols and Jose Gonzalez making up the entire roster of employees for the growing company.
Aceves said that even though they’re a small group, they made sure to make time to help out someone in need.
“He’s a good Samaritan,” Espinoza added. “My uncle was very relieved about it and thanked him so much.
“I just want to say thank you so much for him and his team.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•