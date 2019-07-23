Corpus Christi – As you walked downtown on July 13, you may have noticed people with flower crowns and paletas heading towards the BUS bar.
Sew Bonita, a Corpus Christi-based business that sells uniquely sewn items, and one of kind T-shirt designs reflecting Mexican Culture, hosted their 5th “Loca for Local” market paying tribute to Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.
Frida Kahlo is remembered for her self-portraits, pain and passion, and bold, vibrant colors.
She is celebrated in Mexico for her attention to Mexican and indigenous culture and by feminists for her depiction of the female experience and form.
Despite the heat, fanatics gathered at BUS to celebrate Kahlo’s artisty.
The event featured a Frida Khalo photo op created by Corpus Christi artist Monica Garcia.
From face painting and crown making to the live music and the 20 plus vendors and food trucks in attendance, the BUS was a fun stop on Saturday.
For more events like “Loca for Local” or to check out their products, visit Sew Bonita on their Facebook page or on Instagram.