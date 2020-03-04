Mariachi Mathis stomps UIL competition

Robstown – Mariachi Mathis, of Mathis High School, competed at UIL on Thursday, Feb. 6, in Robstown and received a Superior rating which has qualified them to compete for state.
The state competition will be held in Edinburg at UTRGV University. It is a two-day event Feb. 21-22.
At the UIL competition, they shouted out “Que Vivia Mariachi Mathis!” along with a stomp right before the first notes were played – a move that caught the judge’s attention. They ended their performance with a quartet vocal that left the judge mesmerized.