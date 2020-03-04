Mariachi Mathis stomps UIL competition

Mariachi Mathis, of Mathis High School, received a Superior rating at the Feb. 6, UIL competition in Robstown.

 Contributed photo

Robstown – Mariachi Mathis, of Mathis High School, competed at UIL on Thursday, Feb. 6, in Robstown and received a Superior rating which has qualified them to compete for state. 

The state competition will be held in Edinburg at UTRGV University.  It is a two-day event Feb. 21-22.  

At the UIL competition,  they shouted out “Que Vivia Mariachi Mathis!” along with a stomp right before the first notes were played – a move that caught the judge’s attention. They ended their performance with a quartet vocal that left the judge mesmerized.