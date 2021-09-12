Mathis EMS holds its monthly food drive the second Thursday of each month and its most recent drive on Aug. 13 was one of the most successful yet.
Held in partnership with the Coastal Bend Food Bank, the drive is part of an outreach program by Mathis EMS to help provide a much needed service to the community, according to Mathis EMS Chief Paul Pulley.
“The event was initiated by a local resident. Beth Baxter. who was a volunteer for the Coastal Bend Food Bank,” Pulley said. “Ms. Baxter reached out to us for assistance in finding a location to host the monthly event.”
As Pulley explained, Baxter and Mathis EMS received approval from City Manager Michael Barrera, and garnered Gonzalo Park as the perfect location for the monthly food drive.
Along with further help from area food bank lead volunteer Angelita Zuniga, the drive is made possible by a variety of excited citizens volunteering their time for the event
“They’re all local citizens who take time out of their day to come and help make this event a community blessing to those in need during this difficult time,” Pulley added.
The food drive began in January 2021, and according to Pulley, had been extremely successful in providing for those in need in the community.
“We are always looking for more volunteers to come out and help with the event,” Pulley said. “It’s a blessing to serve the community.”
The next food drive event is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9.
