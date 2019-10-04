MATHIS – “They’re coming to get you, Barbara,” said actor Russell Streuner in the “Night of the Living Dead” (1968) as a zombie comes to attack him and his sister. But, what if you actually had the chance to escape a zombie, or two?
Located on Farm-to-Market Road 666 at 4813 Main St., The Hauntings of Boogeyman Haunted House has added a new escape room to its attraction. And guess what? It’s zombie themed.
Who wouldn’t want to live out their fantasy of being in a zombie apocalypse world and with only one chance to save humanity?
Participants will be in a sealed place looking for clues to ultimately open a locked case that has the cure to ending the zombie apocalypse.
The catch is, you only have 30 minutes to do so while listening to the creepy sounds of zombies coming for you. Piece of cake, right?
A friend and this writer were able to experience, the escape room firsthand and it’s not as easy at it seems to be.
Needless to say, the effort failed to save humanity.
Clues lurk around every corner, but you have to pay close attention to the ones that really matter.
In fact, there may be some Christmas-themed and Harry Potter-themed escape rooms coming later this year. Be on the lookout.
What’s really unique about The Hauntings of Boogeyman Haunted House, other than being located on FM 666 and in Old San Patricio, is that it’s a family-orientated business.
Beginning almost 16 years ago in their front yard, The Hauntings of Boogeyman Haunted House is currently operated by James Leverett along with son-in-law Ryan and daughter Kim McLaughlin. Every actor in costume or children running around the place are family and friends of James Leverett’s clan.
Leverett said scaring the bejesus out of people has become a family tradition.
“Scaring people has definitely become a hobby for us,” he said.
The Hauntings of Boogeyman features two separate haunted houses. The main one comprises of a nearly 3,000-square feet maze. It contains themed rooms packed with scares from actors, props and eerie lights and sounds.
Though, if you expect the same scares from last year, you’re wrong.
The haunted house is redesigned every year.
“If you do the same thing every year, every year, every year, then people get bored doing it,” said Leverett. “So, every year is something going to be different out here.”
If you have a loyal and returning customer of The Hauntings of Boogeyman Haunted House, Leverett said there will be hidden objects throughout the maze.
“You’ll notice, ‘Well, I’ve seen that last year’,” he said. “So we have hidden clues that we take from old haunts and put it in there.”
Taking a tour of the first haunted house was scary.
From walking around in the dark to actors popping out of nowhere, the heart skipped a beat a few times. Even with all those scares experienced, the second haunted house was even more terrifying.
After exiting the maze, a pitch black room awaits visitors in another building behind the first haunted house.
Leverett said visitors would try to make their way out of the room while hearing a chain saw roar to life. The terrifying part is one doesn’t know where it’s coming from or where the exit could be.
If you haven’t been scared away by reading this, make your way down FM Road 666 to The Hauntings of Boogeyman Haunted House. They will be open from 7 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday through October.
For more information visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/BoogeymanHaunted or their website boogeymanshauntedhouse.com.
AJ Lopez is the assistant editor at the News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270 or at sanpatricio@mySouTex.com.