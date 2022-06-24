Mathis ISD announced that this school year, healthy meals will be offered during the summer to all students at no cost.
Typically, a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals. However, the United States Department of Agriculture issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-2022 school year.
Each school, site or central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed upon request.
For Mathis Intermediate School, breakfast will be held from 7:30. to 8:50 a.m. and lunch will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:05 p.m.
For Mathis High School, breakfast will be held 7:30 to 8:50 a.m. and lunch will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:05 p.m.