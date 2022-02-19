The Mathis Literary Club met for their annual luncheon at Smolik’s Smokehouse in Mathis on Jan. 12.
Hosted by Cheryl Miller, Willena Quinn and Evelyn Hutchinson, 14 members ordered their entree of choice and each were treated with a cookie frosted with creamy icing and packaged in cellophane tied with a bow afterwards for dessert.
Club members had a delicious time enjoying their food as well as catching up with each other. The meal began with a blessing given by Jenie McCraw and ended with a short business meeting.
The Mathis Literary Club was especially glad to see Inez Zulauf and Ruth Gilleland who had recovered from illnesses.
The next meeting will be held at the home of Elaine Bowen on Feb. 9. Bowen is the daughter of Carolyn Henderson, who will serve as co-hostess. The program is entitled “Kissing don’t last, cookery do!”