T
he Mathis Literary Club convened Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the McCraw Administrative Building with 14 members present.
The hostesses of the event, Pat Doherty and Loretta Maedgen, provided each member a gift bag filled with treats and a drink to enjoy at home.
President Jenie McCraw introduced Mathis Superintendent Benny Hernandez, who informed the club of the pandemic’s effect on the district’s students, teachers and administrators.
Classes in Mathis have an average enrollment between 15 and 18 students.
Hernandez shared Mathis ISD’s test score statistics, and compared them to the region and the state throughout the testing grade levels. Areas where Mathis students excelled were highlighted in yellow. He also showed how COVID-19 affected attendance before and after masks were required, using school nurses’ reports and absentee records.
During the pandemic, every school district in Texas is having difficulties with teacher shortages and meeting expectations with test scores.
Hernandez entertained various questions from a few members and assured the club he will answer any other question that may arise later.
After that presentation, President McCraw explained the changes in the Literary Club yearbook. The club lost one active member since we last met, Lynne Nelson, and three former members, one of whom was the club’s last charter member, Ella Jean Porter.
The Mathis Literary Club will next meet in October.