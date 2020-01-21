MATHIS – On Jan. 8, the Mathis Literary Club welcomed the new year with the Annual Luncheon held at Smolik’s Smokehouse near the interstate. There were 18 members with two guests, Blassa Sandoval and Kellam Coffin, present.
The club welcomed three new members – Carolyn Henderson, Vivian Johnson and Cheryl Miller.
The members ordered their own meal and the hostesses, Nancy Nelson and Barbara Leber, provided a delicious banana pudding to top off a wonderful time of fellowship with members and guests.
The Mathis Literary Club looks forward to the February meeting where members will be able to ask questions of Mark Eggert, attorney at law.