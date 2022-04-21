The Mathis Literary Club met on March 12, at the home of Martha Fromme with 14 members present. Jeanne Baen introduced her daughter Catherine Hennesy as the speaker for the program entitled Looking Forward to the Past.
Hennesy began the program by explaining her love of research and how today’s program evolved from an obscure book to her discovery of some of their family‘s ancestors and the story of their immigration to America and the hill country of Texas.
An enthralling book review of “Forward to the Past” by Pearl Elley Bethune, Hennessy took the Mathis Literary Club through the harrowing journey in Germany across the country in a horse drawn wagon covering 470 miles in August 1845 to Bremen and then by barge to the ship at Remerhafen, a port city on the North Sea. The ship, known to be the fastest on the sea at the time, had already made three trips to Galveston.
The book was the daily journal of Carl Bloomberg on his family’s trip to Texas and eventually the Hill Country. He, his wife and seven children made the journey because of the famine existing in Germany at the time. The youngest of the seven children was Hennesy’s great, great grandmother.
The book was translated from German to English. Bloomberg was well educated, well read, a composer and had a strong faith. Hennesy passed out a packet of illustrations, maps, and photographs to highlight the journey this family made, the hardships, the governance of the ship, the entertainment by the sailors and even a recipe for jalapeño cornbread.
An important dietary staple, Hennessey noted that bread was mentioned in all its forms throughout the book. The time for Hennesy’s presentation passed quickly and then it was time to savor the delicious breads highlighted in the book – including the cornbread that didn’t taste so good – to enable club members to taste what the travelers had on that ship.
Barbara Burnett baked a kolache recipe that was her mother-in-law‘s from the old country. The Mathis Literary Club presented Hennesy with the book “Grandma‘s German Cookbook” as a thank you for a wonderful presentation. Mathis Literary Club members were given a gift bag from Hennesy of a sampling of the fare to take home.
Martha Fromme served spiced apple cider or coffee to the members. There were meat kolaches as well as fruit kolaches, Apple (plum) cake and breads to enjoy.